Staff with the Laurens County Development Corporation is helping local industries with continuing COVID-19 concerns and issues.
One is how to get technicians and workers into the country from foreign lands, the agency’s vice president Lynn Finley told the LCDC board, meeting Tuesday at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
This is a Piedmont Technical College facility, and the LCDC board welcomed to its meeting the new PTC President, Hope Rivers.
Finley said employers know about the State’s Phase 1b vaccinations and are anxious to have their workforces vaccinated. “We are finding answers to questions,” Finley said.
The CAM also played host to a drive-through Jobs Fair coordinated by the LCDC. Despite a small number of employers, including from large companies, many jobseekers were offered positions, Finley said. The Chamber provided safety vests for traffic controllers, the County provided traffic cones, and the Sheriff’s Office provided a deputy for security.
In another COVID-19 related matter, Finley reported that LCDC received a $59,232 PPP, and has applied for loan forgiveness for keeping its employees working during 2020, the year of the pandemic.
Finley reported Laurens County’s jobless rate for January was 5.8% - tracking the State’s rate of 5.2%. The next Human Resources Virtual Roundtable will focus on employees’ retention, Finley said, and there are 22 teams signed up for the April 1 LCDC investors and industries golf tournament.
The board was told LCDC and Laurens County Chamber of Commerce staffers are partnering on a new Covid fight strategy: Fight the Spread (see billboard picture from Lake Greenwood). The City of Clinton donated some its billboard space for the new initiative, urging everyone to remain vigilant even though its seems like the pandemic is winding down.
Laurens County has experienced 6,454 Covid cases and 162 deaths with the very serious respiratory disease.
Jonathan Coleman, President & CEO, said there are 3 industries making progress toward formal announcements:
-- Project Gray, $49 million and 39 new jobs;
-- Project Impact, $20.5 million and 60 new jobs in Clinton; and
-- In Fountain Inn, a $5+ million investment creating 82 jobs.
With these projects, “we already are past where we were last year in jobs,” Coleman said. County Council is prepared to give final reading to a LCDC funding change: 5% of revenues generated from new investments, instead of the current flat payment of $360,000 from these revenues.
LCDC is implementing a new strategic plan through the work of 7 teams encompassing 100 people, according to Whitney Lagrange, marketing director.
Drone videos of Laurens County available buildings and industrials sites have been uploaded to the LCDC YouTube channel.
