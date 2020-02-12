From Executive Director Jason Tavenner’s opening remarks, through Sam Stoddard’s acceptance of the Von Sinclair Award, to a closing song by the “Sinclair Singers,” Tuesday’s annual breakfast of the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board was a feel-good story for a who’s who of the county’s residents.
It’s why people with disabilities have special needs. Public servants, business leaders and law-enforcement officers recognize it and give of their time and money to make life more comfortable for those among them who are less fortunate.
Stoddard, a former Clinton High basketball star, has served the board since David Beasley was governor. That was in the 1990s. He noted that one definition of wealth is “the ability to fully experience life.”
Providing for the disabled takes $12 million, a vehicle fleet of 85, 280 employees and 150 computers.
Each year the disabled citizens of the county find jobs in food services, the county’s animal shelter and other places where their talents can be productive. The audience at the Higher Education Center watched a video of disabled people in the workplace looking up from their jobs to impart the same message:
“Don’t tell me what I can’t do. Let me show you what I can do.”
The breakfast closed appropriately with a hymn, sung by those who have benefited from the board’s efforts on their behalf.
