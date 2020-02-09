Laurens County School District 55 would like to remind parents and students that Friday, February 14, LCSD 55 schools and offices will be closed. The day was initially marked as a make-up day on the district calendar in case of emergencies or inclement weather.
LCSD 55 students will have an early release day on Thursday, February 13, and no school on Friday, February 14, and Monday, February 17. Some staff will be involved in professional development activities on Monday, February 17, but the district office will be closed on both February 14 and February 17.
By state law, school districts are required to include three potential make-up days in their calendar every year. The remaining make-up days for LSCD 55 are scheduled for Friday, March 13, and Monday, April 13. The district will continue to communicate information about other adjustments in the calendar if they occur.
