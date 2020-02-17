District 55 logo

Laurens County School District 55 will host a career fair for certified educators on Friday, February 21, from 2 until 4 p.m.

LCSD 55 will hold the event at its Administrative Offices, 301 Hillcrest Dr., Laurens, S.C. 29360. The career fair will offer applicants the opportunity to meet with LCSD 55 school leaders and ask questions about opportunities in LCSD 55.

Certified applicants should bring a copy of their resume, evidence of their certification and a letter of recommendation. LCSD 55 will take applications for all positions, but specific opportunities exist in the following areas:

Early Childhood Teacher

Elementary Teacher

Elementary GT Teacher

Middle Level AVID Teacher

Middle Level Chorus Teacher

Middle Level Science Teacher

Middle Level Social Studies Teacher

School Psychologist

Secondary English Teacher

Secondary Math Teacher

Special Education Resource Teacher - Middle Level

Special Education Teacher

Additional opportunities may be available based on student enrollment growth at each grade level. If interested in non-certified positions in the district, please visit www.laurens55.org.

For more information, please contact Renee Madden, LCSD 55 Director of Human Resources, at rmadden@laurens55.org.