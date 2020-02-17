Laurens County School District 55 will host a career fair for certified educators on Friday, February 21, from 2 until 4 p.m.
LCSD 55 will hold the event at its Administrative Offices, 301 Hillcrest Dr., Laurens, S.C. 29360. The career fair will offer applicants the opportunity to meet with LCSD 55 school leaders and ask questions about opportunities in LCSD 55.
Certified applicants should bring a copy of their resume, evidence of their certification and a letter of recommendation. LCSD 55 will take applications for all positions, but specific opportunities exist in the following areas:
Early Childhood Teacher
Elementary Teacher
Elementary GT Teacher
Middle Level AVID Teacher
Middle Level Chorus Teacher
Middle Level Science Teacher
Middle Level Social Studies Teacher
School Psychologist
Secondary English Teacher
Secondary Math Teacher
Special Education Resource Teacher - Middle Level
Special Education Teacher
Additional opportunities may be available based on student enrollment growth at each grade level. If interested in non-certified positions in the district, please visit www.laurens55.org.
For more information, please contact Renee Madden, LCSD 55 Director of Human Resources, at rmadden@laurens55.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.