The fourth annual State of the Schools fundraising event, hosted by Laurens County School District 55, will be Monday, March 16.
This year The Ridge at Laurens will host the luncheon event starting at noon and lasting until 2 p.m. The luncheon fundraiser is a chance for community members to learn more about LCSD 55 and its past, present and future.
Student Nutrition Services will be catering the luncheon. The menu includes London broil, roasted potatoes, green beans, and apple pie for dessert. Those attending the luncheon will also receive a token of appreciation for supporting LCSD 55.
The State of the Schools presentation will include a specially prepared video, information about the Ladies and Gentlemen's Clubs, the chance to listen to the MLK Oratorical Competition elementary and middle school champions, and the Superintendent's Essay Contest winners. Dr. Stephen G. Peters will conclude the luncheon program by presenting the state of the district and the vision for its future.
The 2020 State of the Schools celebration is a fundraising event. All proceeds will go to the Ladies and Gentlemen’s Clubs in LCSD 55. The installation of Ladies and Gentlemen's Clubs on all district campuses took place in 2016, giving students opportunities to experience a variety of social and cultural activities while promoting community service.
Tickets per person are $125, or $1,000 for a table of eight (8). To purchase luncheon tickets online, visit: 2020 State of the Schools.
If you cannot attend but are interested in becoming a sponsor for the fundraiser, please contact LCSD 55 Chief of Staff, Ed Murray. This community event is a chance to get to know your schools and to support the opportunities they are providing for students.
