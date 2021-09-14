A man is dead after an altercation on Saturday night in Cross Hill.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Longview Road in Cross Hill around 7pm in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound. After an extensive investigation, it has been determined that an altercation between two individuals occurred.
A person residing at the incident location was assaulted and felt threatened, which resulted in him defending himself against Deandre Martavious Bowers of Cross Hill. Bowers was shot and pronounced deceased on scene.
"After consulting with the Solicitor’s Office and taking into consideration the individual’s right to defend himself, no charges will follow at this time," said the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.