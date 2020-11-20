A Honea Path man was taken into custody on Thursday on charges stemming from a stolen vehicle involved in a break-in on Nov. 4.
The vehicle was located a few days later in West Virginia but law enforcement had been looking for the man responsible for the theft and alleged assault of a homeowner.
Tracy Glen Parsons, 53, was arrested after a traffic stop and pursuit on Hwy. 252 and Neely Ferry Rd.
Parsons was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, financial transaction card theft, driving under suspension and resisting arrest.
At approximately 4:50PM on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Kitty Lane in Laurens, off of Highway 221 South.
A homeowner had entered their residence and discovered an unknown individual inside the home. The subject did assault the homeowner and stole her Kia Rio.
