A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Fountain Inn on Sept. 11 has turned himself in at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 9:45PM on Sept. 11, deputies responded to the 100 block of Garth Road in Fountain Inn in reference to an individual who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 33-year-old Wilton Latravous Webb deceased at the residence.
Investigators have arrested 38-year-old Jason Dale Wentz of Fountain Inn in connection to this crime. Wentz was charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Murder.
