A Gray Court man was arrested for an array of charges following a pursuit in Gray Court.
Jonathan Mark Fuller was apprehended and charged with failure to stop for a blue light, felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent offense, resisting arrest, driving under suspension (third offense) and improper display of tag.
On Thursday, at approximately 9:15 p.m., while patrolling an area of Hwy. 92 and Warrior Creek Church Rd. in Gray Court, a deputy observed a vehicle bearing a tag that records showed did not match up with the vehicle. In addition, a passenger was forced from the vehicle and informed deputies that the driver was in possession of a firearm.
When the deputy attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver fled the scene in the vehicle, then stopped at a nearby location. Deputies continued to attempt to make contact with the subject from a safe distance, and the subject continued to refuse to comply.
The Laurens County Sheriff Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team was contacted and activated, as well as the State Law Enforcement Division aviation team.
The Uniform Patrol Captain made contact with the subject via telephone in an attempt to negotiate while the SWAT team moved closer with the assistance of the SLED helicopter.
After some time, the subject was apprehended and taken into custody.
Said Sheriff Don Reynolds, “This situation could have certainly had the worst outcome. I am proud of our SWAT team for its diligence, dedication and quick thinking. Our road deputies made sure those closest to the situation were evacuated and well out of harm’s way.
“Captain [Jared] Hunnicutt’s willingness and ability to communicate with Mr. Fuller, along with the training of the SWAT team, made this a successful operation. This individual should have already been in jail, instead of endangering innocent people. Hopefully, these reckless actions will remove him from society.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.