Three people have been arrested and one is wanted after Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant in Gray Court last week.
After an investigation and observation, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 229 Cow Trail in Gray Court on Oct. 8.
The following items were located within vehicles and residences on the property:
- 223 grams of Methamphetamine
- 92 grams of Marijuana
- 13 grams of Crack-Cocaine
- 42 dosage units of Ecstasy
- $6,684.00 in currency
- One Taurus firearm
- Two firearms, both reported as stolen
Lawrence Ventree Woodruff was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine Base (3rd or subsequent offense), Trafficking in Meth, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and two counts of Possession of a Stolen Pistol.
Ronnie Mitchell Woodruff was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine. Quienzavius Terrell Rogers was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute.
Rebecca Nichole Wilkie of Clinton is wanted in connection with this case on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine Base, Trafficking in Meth, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and two counts of, Possession of a Stolen Pistol.
If anyone has information regarding the location of Wilkie, you can contact CrimeStopper anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or call (864) 984-4967.
The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force assisted with executing the search warrant.
“We all know that drugs have ruined way too many lives," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "Drug Enforcement is very demanding and difficult. The task of arresting and prosecuting those who prey on society is never ending. I thank my Deputies and the Greenville Task Force for their hard work.”
