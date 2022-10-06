Five people were arrested after the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant on Sept. 22 at 117 Candra Dr. in Laurens.
As a result of this investigation and search warrant, deputies seized multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of methamphetamine, and various other substances which will be sent to SLED for analysis.
“Drug trafficking and abuse are rampant,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “It destroys lives and the community. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office works hard daily to eliminate this cancer. Hopefully the Judicial system will work to put these detriments in jail where they belong.”
Heather Marie Griffin was charged with Trafficking Meth, Drugs/Attempt and Conspiracy and Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl).
Arcadio Kenneth Hernandez was charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Drugs/Attempt and Conspiracy and Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl).
Stanley Leroy Reeder III was charged with Trafficking Meth and Drugs/Attempt and Conspiracy. Caitlin Jordan was charged with Trafficking Meth and Drugs/Attempt and Conspiracy. Jordan Mitchell Revis was charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession of a weapon during a violent crime and Drugs/Attempt and Conspiracy.
