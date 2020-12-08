On Monday, December 7 at approximately 1:54PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of North Old Laurens Road and Curry’s Lake Road in Gray Court in reference to an active domestic situation occurring on the side of the road.
Upon arrival, the victim was located but the subject had fled the scene. Appropriate measures were taken to secure a nearby daycare and school.
Greenville Police advised that the subject was wanted in their jurisdiction for an assault/kidnapping. The LCSO Bloodhound Team successfully located the subject at approximately 3PM near Dials Church Road.
Darius Quinard Carlisle, 41, of Laurens, was placed under arrest for Domestic Violence and Kidnapping and is currently being held in the Johnson Detention Center.
