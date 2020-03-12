A routine search for stolen equipment at a Honea Path address led to six drug arrests on Wednesday.
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to 13174 U.S. 25 in Honea Path, a town mostly in Anderson County, and observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight. They obtained a search warrant based on this discovery and the presence of the stolen equipment being sought. They then discovered about 50 grams of methamphetamine in the residence and made the following arrests:
Christopher Coward of Honea Path was charged with trafficking in meth, first offense, and giving false information to law enforcement. He was also wanted for federal charges.
Amanda Gleason of Fountain Inn was charged with trafficking in meth, third or subsequent offense.
Gary Demerest III of Belton was charged with trafficking in meth, first offense, as were James Garner of Belton and Charli Chasteen of Honea Path.
Continuing to seek the stolen equipment, investigators proceeded to 210 Horse Creek Road in Honea Path, where two arrests were made. Chase Zucchi was arrested for a probation/parole violation and attempted to escape after trying to avoid capture. Adrianna Tims was arrested without incident for a driving under suspension bench warrant..
Sheriff Don Reynolds said, “Theft and drug activity frequently go hand in hand. These individuals prey on hardworking people. Most all of these are repeat offenders. Meth has no place anywhere, and I will not tolerate it being brought into Laurens County. These people need to be in jail since they work so hard to put themselves there.”
An anonymous tip line is available (864-984-3589) 24 hours a day for people with information of criminal activity.
“If you see something, say something,” Reynolds said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.