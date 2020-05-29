The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending an attempted murder suspect on Thursday morning around 11am. Greenville County further advised that the subject was believed to be armed.
Due to the nature of the crime and a possible gang affiliation, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated and responded to the 2900 block of Cowens Bridge Road in Gray Court. Once on scene, the SWAT team attempted to call the subject out of the residence. The subject refused to comply despite numerous attempts to encourage him to surrender.
At approximately 1PM, the SWAT Team was able to successfully remove the subject from the residence without harm.
William Robert Nash Gillespie of Pickens was arrested and turned over to the Greenville County Fugitive Apprehension team. At the residence, Laurens County deputies recovered Methamphetamine, pressed pills, and a weapon. In addition, Celia Brown and Timothy Morrow were arrested on scene and charged with Breach of Peace.
“This successful arrest was the result of the dedicated training by our SWAT team,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “The use of an armored vehicle enabled us to safely approach the residence and complete this mission. I would like to thank DNR officers who assisted us in securing the scene. We will continue to rid Laurens County of people who prey on society.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.