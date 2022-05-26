Four people were arrested on Monday after a stolen vehicle lead to carjacking, weapon and drug charges.
At approximately 11AM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were patrolling the Clinton/Whitmire areas in reference to locating a vehicle that had been stolen at gunpoint earlier in the day. Deputies observed this vehicle traveling on Stomp Springs Road and conducted a traffic stop.
While searching the vehicle, over 200 grams of Methamphetamine were located in the vehicle and four individuals were arrested.
Dillon Raymond Tucker, of Kinards, was charged with Carjacking, Trafficking in Meth and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol. Taylor Elaine Long, of Clinton, was charged with Carjacking, Trafficking in Meth, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Driving Under Suspension.
Reahana Laine Landreth, of Laurens, was charged with Possession of Marijuana-2nd or subsequent offense, Trafficking in Meth and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.
Andrea Summer Storey, of Laurens, was charged with Carjacking, Trafficking in Meth and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.
"The drug problem is a terrible cancer on society," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "We will continue our fight against the pushers of this poison. I thank Investigators Brown and Sweat for the great work."
