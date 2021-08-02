Two people have been arrested on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit by Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies on July 30.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Carlos Aguilar after a vehicle pursuit. Aguilar was wanted for a carjacking incident which occurred on July 27, 2021, in Laurens County. He was also wanted in other jurisdictions.
Aguilar was found to be in possession of a rifle and a large quantity of methamphetamine in excess of one kilogram at the time of his arrest. He is being held at Johnson Detention Center where he has been charged with Carjacking, Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Trafficking in Meth, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Resisting Arrest.
Madeline Jean Williams, of Fountain Inn, was also arrested and charged with Trafficking in Meth, Failure to Stop for Blue Light, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.