For the 2022 holiday season, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) was able to provide Christmas gifts for 270 children, 30 special needs consumers from LCDSNB and 35 senior citizens.
This aligns with the average of 300 children supported annually, according to LCSO Public Information Officer Courtney Snow.
The program provides presents for those in need of assistance with gifts to give their children who may otherwise go without on Christmas morning.
Those who wish to contribute in this effort for 2023 can donate toys, money, clothes, etc. to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office closer to the 2023 holiday season. Also stay tuned for updates on their annual Jail-and-Bail fundraising event in the Spring, which acts as the biggest monetary drive for the program.
