Last week, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the public in locating Jeffrey Bigham who was wanted on charges of Burglary, Grand Larceny and Arson.
On Tuesday morning at approximately 9AM, Bigham was observed near Henderson Church Road in Hickory Tavern. Deputies attempted to make contact with him at which time Bigham failed to stop his vehicle. Spike strips were activated and the pursuit came to an end on Highway 101 South.
Jeffrey Bigham of Fountain Inn was arrested and charged with the following:
-Failure to Stop for a Blue Light
-Possession of Methamphetamine
-Possession of Marijuana
-Transport of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle with Broken Seal
-Burglary, Third Degree
-Arson, Third Degree
-Grand Larceny X4
-Domestic Violence, Third Degree
-Trespassing
According to the LCSO, more charges are pending at this time.
