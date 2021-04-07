LCSO car

According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, a missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe.

There was a law enforcement presence in the area of Cowens Bridge Road and Highway 101 in Hickory Tavern early this morning.

Authorities were actively searching for 10-year-old Harley Arrington, who was last seen wearing blue pajamas with basketballs on them and a blue and green jacket. He was possibly carrying a black bookbag.

The LCSO reported just after 11am that Arrington had been located. 