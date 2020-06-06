Five people were arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Gray Court on Friday morning.
At approximately 7:15AM, deputies responded to the 4000 block of North Old Laurens Road in Gray Court in reference to an armed robbery that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the residence.
A search warrant was obtained and the following items were discovered and seized:
-140 pills (Oxycodone, Xanax, Ecstasy, Heroin/Fentanyl)
-Approximately 54 grams of Meth
-Approximately 26 grams of Marijuana
-A firearm and ammo
-4 scales commonly associated with the weighing of illegal substances
-One active meth lab
-Meth lab materials
-A large quantity of Sudafed pills commonly used to produce Meth
Shawn Ross Seibert of Laurens was arrested and charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste and Possession with Intent To Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.
Robert Wade Mann Jr of Laurens and Kellen Michael Ross of Waterloo were arrested and charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.
Heather Marie Wymer of the residence and Joe Michael Lawson of Greenwood were arrested and charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.gun
