The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual ‘Fill the Cruiser’ school supply collection drive on Friday, August 12 from 9AM to 2PM at the Laurens Chick-fil-A.
The LCSO will partner with WLBG on Saturday, August 13 at the Laurens County Courthouse on Hillcrest Drive to give items to those in need. Giveaways start at 10AM and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Leftover supplies will be separated and given to Laurens County schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.