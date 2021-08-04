The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is hosting a school supply collection drive on Friday, August 6 from 9AM to 2PM at the Laurens Chick-fil-A.
Supplies needed include: bookbags, notebooks, packs of paper, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, folders, binders, graph paper, glue, highlighters, markers, crayons, color pencils, pens and markers.
Supplies will be divided up and distributed to county schools at a later date, as well as handed out on Saturday, August 14 starting at 10AM at the Laurens County Courthouse in partnership with WLBG.
