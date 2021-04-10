The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is hosting their third annual Jail and Bail fundraiser on May 21 from 10AM to 4PM on the grounds of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.
All proceeds benefit their Christmas for Kids program. Participants will set a goal amount for their "bail" and work towards raising that amount to stay out of "jail" on the day of the event.
For more information, contact Courtney Snow at csnow@laurenssheriff.com
or 864-681-4509.
