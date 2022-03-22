Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Nu-Way gas station in Waterloo around 6pm on Monday in reference to a gunshot victim.
Deputies discovered there was an altercation between two individuals, after which the victim allegedly walked away from the suspect who then shot him.
The LCSO said they believe the suspect was picked up in a vehicle and is no longer in the area.
According to the LCSO, the suspect is Dextavious Laquez White of Waterloo. White is described as being 5’8, weighing approximately 140 pounds, and having tattoos on both forearms. He is currently wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
If you see this individual, do not approach, please call 911. Tips can be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers (864-68-CRIME.)
