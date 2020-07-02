LCSO car
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints throughout Laurens County over the holiday weekend.
 
"We encourage everyone to be responsible," said the LCSO on their Facebook page. "Do not drink and drive."
 
The safety checks will be conducted on July 3rd and July 4th at the following locations :
 
Riverfork Rd & Cannon Rd
 
Riverfork Rd & Old Laurens Greenwood
 
N Main St & Pucketts Ferry Rd
 
Hwy 221 S & Dillard Rd
 
Whitten Rd & Sid Lee Rd
 
Stagecoach Rd & Pinehaven St Ext
 
Torrington Rd & Calvin Bridges Rd
 
Skippers Lodge Rd & Barnett Rd
 
Watts Bridge Rd & Morse Landing Rd
 
Todd Quarter Rd & Virginia Cir
 
Hwy 39 and Hwy 560
 
Harris Springs Rd & Lonesome Dove Rd
 
Charlottes Rd & Gary St
 
Greenpond Rd & Hwy 101
 
Neely Ferry Rd & Hwy 252
 
**These are posted due to state guidelines