The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints throughout Laurens County over the holiday weekend.
"We encourage everyone to be responsible," said the LCSO on their Facebook page. "Do not drink and drive."
The safety checks will be conducted on July 3rd and July 4th at the following locations :
Riverfork Rd & Cannon Rd
Riverfork Rd & Old Laurens Greenwood
N Main St & Pucketts Ferry Rd
Hwy 221 S & Dillard Rd
Whitten Rd & Sid Lee Rd
Stagecoach Rd & Pinehaven St Ext
Torrington Rd & Calvin Bridges Rd
Skippers Lodge Rd & Barnett Rd
Watts Bridge Rd & Morse Landing Rd
Todd Quarter Rd & Virginia Cir
Hwy 39 and Hwy 560
Harris Springs Rd & Lonesome Dove Rd
Charlottes Rd & Gary St
Greenpond Rd & Hwy 101
Neely Ferry Rd & Hwy 252
**These are posted due to state guidelines
