The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the implementation of a Special Needs Registry.
Currently, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies already communicate information to dispatch to keep information on file when it comes to community members who may have PTSD or a mental health crisis. This is important when deputies come in contact with an individual so they are already aware of certain needs and communications that are appropriate and sensitive to the person in need.
The new registry is a voluntary service open to all citizens with special needs who reside in Laurens County. This registry has been created to help deputies better assist residents in the event of an emergency by providing vital information regarding the registrant's emergency contact information, a physical description, current photograph, and pertinent information regarding how best to communicate with the individual.
"The job of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office is to respond to all calls for service as effectively as possible," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "When these community members have to call us, these situations can be very stressful for them. I believe this registry will help us be more efficient and more aware of the needs of those requiring a different approach."
There is no cost to register. Those filling out the form are encouraged to provide information about prescribed medications, preferred methods of communication, calming methods, and triggering conditions.
For more information or to register someone, visit www.Laurenscountysheriff.org/specialregistry or call 864-681-4509. Physical applications are also available in the front lobby of the LCSO during normal business hours.
