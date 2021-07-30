A man has died in Laurens County Sheriff's Office custody after an arrest on Friday morning.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Beaverdam Church Rd. in the Enoree area of Laurens County on Friday morning due to an individual causing a disturbance. An individual was arrested at the scene and transported to the Johnson Detention Center where he was booked for Breach of Peace and Resisting Arrest.
While at the Detention Center, the inmate experienced a medical emergency, at which time deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived. The inmate was transported to the hospital, where he passed away a short time later.
SLED has been called in to investigate this incident, as is protocol with any in-custody death.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as Jarvis Johnmichael Evans, 40, from Enoree. Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.