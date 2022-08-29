The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is constantly reviewing concerns in reference to safety and influences within local schools.
Their number one concern has always been the advancement and safety of every child. As a result, the LCSO has examined the new and revamped version of the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.
“The program was not as effective as it should have been in the previous format. The challenges facing children are evolving. I feel that with the new curriculum and decision-making model, we can better educate these precious children,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds.
In an effort to help educate children and help them prosper to their greatest ability, the LCSO made the decision to join other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina and go forward with this new and improved DARE initiative.
They are working with all school officials to reintroduce DARE this school year, but also to introduce a new firearms safety program, geared towards K5 to 5th grade.
Sheriff Reynolds added, “We have to be proactive when it comes to the safety of our children. I hope that these students learn from the DARE and Gun Safety programs and they are better prepared for the situations they may encounter. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is committed to assisting the school district and we always stand ready to protect and serve.”
