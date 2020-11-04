Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for an individual in a stolen vehicle after a break-in earlier today.
At approximately 4:50PM on Wednesday, deputies responded to Kitty Lane in Laurens, off of Highway 221 South.
A homeowner had entered their residence and discovered an unknown individual inside the home. A struggle occurred between the resident and the individual, then the intruder stole the resident's vehicle and fled the scene.
The vehicle is a gold 2011 Kia Rio, similar to the one pictured, tag number RVB776.
There is no description of the male at this time. If you see this vehicle, do not approach, but please call 911.
