Many Laurens County residents have been venturing to social media over the last few days to say that mail has been stolen from their mailbox.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that this vehicle has been seen in various areas throughout Laurens County and is possibly connected with recent mail thefts.
If you recognize this truck or have any information regarding this, you can contact the LCSO at 864-984-4967, at https://www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips or through CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.