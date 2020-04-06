Missing child

Photo courtesy of the LCSO

Today at approximately 12:35pm, deputies were dispatched to Highway 92 in Gray Court in reference to a three-year-old female missing from the residence.

The first two deputies were on scene by 12:40pm and a heavy presence of law enforcement soon followed, immediately searching the vicinity. K-9 units were on the ground following a scent trail and a drone was in the air by 1pm.

At 1:05pm, Deputy Crocker located the child approximately a mile away from the residence. The child was unharmed and in good condition.

"The response today was phenomenal,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “All available hands were on deck, the K-9 unit was deployed quickly, and the child being found safe was the best possible outcome. I appreciate the men and women who step up to the plate every single day, ready to take on any task. I am grateful that this child was located quickly and safely. There is no greater satisfaction than to see this child reunited with her parents."