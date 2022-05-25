The Laurens County Sheriff's Office reported just after 7pm on Wednesday night that the mother and three children that were reported missing around 4:30am on Wednesday morning have been found safe.
Leslie Heather Burns and her three children, Lily (5 months), William (4 years), and Justin (2 years), were last seen at their home in the 5000 block area of Fairview Road in Hickory Tavern between 1AM and 3AM. According to the LCSO, they were possibly on foot in this area.
No further information was released.
