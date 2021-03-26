One person is in custody and one is wanted after LCSO deputies found stolen items at a residence in Honea Path this week.
At approximately 12:45PM on March 21, a deputy responded to the 3000 area of Erwin Mill Road in Honea Path in reference to a subject trespassing. The subject was observed going to 3545 Erwin Mill Road prior to the deputy’s arrival and while attempting to locate this individual, a truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle out of Ware Shoals was seen leaving this same address.
A search warrant was obtained for this property after a utility trailer and motorcycle on the premises were found to have been reported stolen. One vehicle, five motorcycles, and two utility trailers were discovered at this property and all confirmed to have been stolen from various jurisdictions.
Charles Larry McCall, of the residence, was detained and later charged with five counts of Receiving Stolen Goods.
Dakota Allen Sergent of Simpsonville is currently wanted in connection with this incident on multiple counts of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Goods.
If you have any information about Sergent’s whereabouts, you can call Investigator Kanipe (864-984-4967) or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
“This is a result of the dedicated actions of this office," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "The deputy followed through in detail to ensure everything possible was done to secure this stolen property for the victims. As always, I’m proud of the hard work of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.”
