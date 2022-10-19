One person is dead and another person arrested after an altercation in Laurens on Sunday night.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched around 11pm to 20669 Hwy 221 North in reference to an altercation that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies found an individual who had been stabbed.
According to the LCSO, the stabbing victim was identified as Benjamin Derick Griffin of Laurens. He later died as a result of his injuries.
After an investigation, it was determined that Griffin and Marcus Tyrone Grant were the primary aggressors who attacked the victim inside the establishment, and as a result the victim defended himself.
Investigators reviewed statements and surveillance footage and consulted with the Solicitor’s Office. It was determined that no charges will be filed against the victim, however Marcus Tyrone Grant of Laurens was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.
