The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Fist Bump Friday initiative on Friday, September 16 at Laurens County schools.
Deputies will greet students at the start of their day with a fist bump or high five and words of encouragement.
"It’s never too early to start building positive relationships," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "We want to develop a bond and trust with the children of this county and that starts with something as simple as helping to start their school day off right.”
LCSO hopes this event will be the start of a tradition, allowing children to have a positive interaction with law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.