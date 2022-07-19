The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a partnership with Fear 2 Freedom, a non-profit organization whose mission is to restore hope and dignity to survivors of sexual assault while empowering students and communities to combat sexual violence.
The LCSO recently purchased AfterCare and iCare Kits from Fear 2 Freedom. These kits are gifts of hope given to victims of sexual abuse and include brand new items such as:
- Appropriately sized change of clothes and underwear
- Toiletry Kit
- Pen and journal for adults and a coloring book with crayons for children
- Resource card
- Freedom Bear
- Personal, handwritten note
“I cannot imagine what victims go through in this type of situation," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "To be able to offer them the items that come in these kits is certainly a blessing…to have fresh, clean clothes along with necessities and a list of resources readily available is extremely important. These kits are a tremendous way to show these victims that we care about them.”
If you would like more information about sponsoring an AfterCare or iCare kit, please contact Courtney Snow (csnow@lcsosc.com).
