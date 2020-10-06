The Laurens County Sheriff's Office released a redacted incident report on Tuesday in reference to the officer-involved shooting on Sunday afternoon in Gray Court.
According to the report, LCSO deputies were dispatched to Old Laurens Rd. on Sunday, Oct. 4, on a report that a man was discharging a firearm. While en route, dispatch was advised by the complainant that the man was walking down the road towards Main St. in Gray Court.
Deputies located the main walking towards Main St. and followed him in a patrol car. As the man continued walking down Hwy. 14, he pulled a handgun from his pocket, pointed it at deputies and began firing. The man ran towards First Bapt. Church and across a field.
Deputies located the man laying on the ground behind the church. The man would not comply with deputy’s commands. According to the incident report, shots were fired near the church and deputies were able to apprehend the man.
Richard Lewis Hill, Jr., 30, of 7177 Old Laurens Rd. in Gray Court, was arrested just before 5pm on Sunday afternoon. Hill was transported to Laurens County Hospital by EMS.
After being released from the hospital, Hill was charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, malicious injury to property, unlawful carrying of a pistol and two counts of attempted murder.
SLED is investigating the incident at the request of the LCSO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.