The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public regarding stolen property in Cross Hill and Waterloo.
In December, a 2017 Kymco UXV and a 14 ft. shop-built trailer was stolen from the Watts Bridge Road area of Cross Hill. According to the LCSO, several homes in the area were also burglarized.
It is believed the suspect is driving a light-colored Toyota Tacoma, possibly white or gray.
Around December 28, an 8.5 x 20 trailer was stolen from Shaw Court in Waterloo.
Please contact Sergeant Cook at 864-984-4967 with any information to identify suspects and recover stolen property.
