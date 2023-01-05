Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control recently responded to four multi-animal cruelty cases over an eight-day period.
On Dec. 28 on Captain Guy Street in Clinton, six dogs were removed from a residence after deputies observed ribs and spine protruding, no access to drinkable water or no access to water at all, and no access to shelter in freezing temperatures.
Bernard Mason was arrested and charged with four counts of violating Humane Animal Care ordinance, two counts of violating Tethering ordinance, Ill Treatment of Animals (Torture), Ill Treatment of Animals (Overworking), and six counts of No Proof of Rabies Vaccination.
On January 1 on Old Oak Tree Road in Waterloo, 11 dogs were removed from a residence after deputies observed puppies living in feces and filth and one adult dog appearing to be emaciated with ribs showing.
Rhonda Denise Davis was arrested and charged with four counts of violating Humane Animal Care ordinance and No Proof of Rabies Vaccination. Michael Zane Rish was arrested and charged with four counts of violating Humane Animal Care ordinance.
On January 3 on Coleman Street in Laurens, one adult dog and three puppies were removed from a residence after deputies observed them covered in fleas with no access to water or milk from the mother dog. The adult dog was chained to a tree on a too short tether and appeared to be underweight.
Jamarcus Mantrell Jennings and Benita Lashay Jennings were both issued citations for violating Humane Animal Care and Tethering ordinances.
On January 5 on Cumbie Road in Fountain Inn, a vulnerable adult, 11 dogs and three cats were removed from a residence after deputies observed them living in feces, urine, and filth. The entire home was cluttered and overall deplorable.
Kenni Echols Darnell was arrested and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, No Proof of Rabies Vaccination, and multiple counts of violating Humane Animal Care ordinance.
“These incidents are beyond unbelievable,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “The despicable conditions and actions are absolutely criminal. The intentional acts of these offenders are life threatening to both vulnerable people and animals involved. There needs to be severe consequences to match this criminal activity.”
The Laurens County animal shelter was beyond capacity prior to these four incidents. Anderson County PAWS is currently providing assistance. In an effort to find homes for these animals and make space at the shelter, adoptions are only $5 at this time. All adoptions include microchipping, vaccinations, heartworm/flea/tick preventative, and spay/neuter. The shelter is located at 79 Mount Vernon Church Road in Laurens and you can visit www.petango.com/Laurens (click See All Dogs) to see all available dogs.
