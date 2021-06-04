The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for two individuals they say broke into a Laurens County home between 5:30am and 6:00am on Friday morning and took the victim's keys and vehicle.
The LCSO has identified the two individuals as Amanda Marler and Kristopher Burton and they were last seen in the Orangeburg, SC area.
These subjects should be considered dangerous. If you see them, do not approach- report to 911, CrimeStoppers (864) 68-CRIME, or the Laurens County Sheriff's Office (864) 984-4967.
