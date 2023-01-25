A Gray Court man died after a shooting on Tuesday night, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
LCSO deputies and EMS responded to a residence on 188 Gray Drive in Gray Court around 8:30pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on scene by Laurens County EMS.
Laurens County Coroner’s Office Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp has identified the victim as Trevor D. Anderson from Gray Court.
The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Roy Degerick Irby of Gray Court and he is currently wanted by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Irby, contact Laurens County Dispatch 864-984-2523 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers
864-68-CRIME.
“These incidents are extremely dangerous and tragic," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "We are here to protect the citizens of Laurens County. This is a senseless, cold act that needs swift consequences. My prayers go out to the family of Mr. Anderson.”
