The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Travis Lynn Mize of Clinton, in reference to Criminal Sexual Conduct-related charges.
According to the LCSO, Mize is possibly driving a 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Colorado with no front bumper.
If you have any information related to the location of Mize, contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523. Tips can be sent anonymously through CrimeStoppers 864-68-CRIME or www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.