The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary at Wateree Baptist Church, located at 7873 Lisbon Rd. in Mountville, on Sunday.
Upon arrival for church service, the pastor discovered that someone had removed an air conditioning window unit from the kitchen, along with several other items from inside the church kitchen.
If anyone has information regarding this burglary they are asked to contact Investigator Sweat at 864-984-4967 or they can report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME (864-682-7463).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.