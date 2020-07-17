The search is still on for a man that ran from deputies after a chase in northern Laurens County.
At approximately 7PM on Thursday, a LCSO deputy was patrolling the area of Chapman Road in Fountain Inn when he observed a vehicle disregard a stop sign. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at which time the driver of the vehicle increased speeds and refused to stop.
The deputy was advised by dispatch that this vehicle was stolen out of Simpsonville. The vehicle was pursued onto Liberty Church Road where the subject struck a traffic sign, exited the vehicle, and ran through a wooded area.
Fountain Inn and Spartanburg County K9s assisted in searching for this subject due to the proximity of this location to their jurisdictions.
The subject has been identified as Matthew Leo Legette and he has not been located at this time. Deputies have been searching areas in the vicinity and areas Legette frequents.
Legette is wanted for the following charges:
-Failure to stop for blue lights
-Driving under suspension
-Possession of Meth
-Receiving stolen goods
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Matthew Legette, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (864) 68-CRIME or Laurens County Dispatch (864) 984-2523.
