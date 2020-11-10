The stolen vehicle involved in a break-in on Nov. 4 has been located but now law enforcement is looking for the man responsible for the theft and alleged assault of a homeowner.
At approximately 4:50PM on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Kitty Lane in Laurens, off of Highway 221 South.
A homeowner had entered their residence and discovered an unknown individual inside the home. The subject did assault the homeowner and stole her Kia Rio.
The vehicle has been recovered in West Virginia. The man believed to be responsible for this incident and others is still at large.
Tracy Parsons, 53, of Honea Path is approximately 5’8, weighs around 185 pounds, is balding with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous and could be driving a dark gray 2019 Ford F150 Super Crew with a West Virginia tag. If you see Mr. Parsons, do not approach. Call 911.
