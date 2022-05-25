The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a mother and three children that were reported missing around 4:30am on Wednesday morning.
Leslie Heather Burns and her three children, Lily (5 months), William (4 years), and Justin (2 years), were last seen at their home in the 5000 block area of Fairview Road in Hickory Tavern between 1AM and 3AM. According to the LCSO, they are possibly on foot in this area.
If you see them, please call 911.
