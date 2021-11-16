The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 12-year-old Madison Reynolds.
Deputies say Reynolds ran away from an address on Abercrombie Rd. in Fountain Inn on Monday morning around 3:30am. Reynolds was last seen in that area and what she is wearing is unknown.
The person pictured is a person of interest. If you have any info about the identity of this person, contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (864-984-4967), Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523), or you can submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
