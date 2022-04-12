The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for Rashad Kentrel Irby, who is wanted on two existing warrants for pointing and presenting a weapon. He is now a person of interest in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night on Chicago Drive in Gray Court.
Irby is approximately 5’11 and weighs around 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. He is believed to have left the area in a vehicle.
If you know of Irby’s whereabouts, contact 911 and do not approach. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no perceived threat to the public.
