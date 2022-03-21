The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted after a shooting occurred at the Nu Way gas station on Hwy. 221 South in Waterloo around 6PM on Monday night.
According to the LCSO, the shooter left on foot walking down Riverfork Road and is described as a black male, wearing a blue jean coat and jeans. Around 9pm, the LCSO said they believe the suspect was picked up in a vehicle and is no longer in the area.
The LCSO does not believe there to be danger to the public at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.