Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two individuals that are persons of interest in an ongoing case.
Deputies responded to Torrington Road in Clinton on Tuesday, April 27 in reference to a burglary that had occurred on April 17. The individuals pictured are persons of interest in this case.
If you have information regarding their identity or this incident, you can call (864) 984-4967 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
